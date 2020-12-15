Will provide tech tools for covid vaccination in coming quarters: Mukesh Ambani

"..that was possible because of the UPI system that has been built in India. I think we're working with 140 banks or it's supported by 140 banks. India is the first country in the world to do anything like this. So, we're grateful to be able to support this kind of innovation and to help to work, to create more prosperity, and help achieve a more Digital India. And frankly, I think that a lot of other places around the world are going to be better off when they follow some of this lead that India has set, in creating public goods like this," Zuckerberg added.