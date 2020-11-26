Will Q2 GDP surprise on the upside?

NEW DELHI : With several high frequency economic gauges showing signs of economic recovery gaining pace, the second quarter GDP figure expected on Friday raises expectations of positive news. Will there be a surprise on the upside? Mint takes a look at the emerging trend.

Experts say that manufacturing sector has shown resilience in the second quarter. The average contraction in industrial output in the second quarter stood at 5.9% compared to the 35.7% average contraction seen in the April to June period. In fact, factory output which had seen a 57.3% contraction in April had gradually come off its trough to show positive growth, though a marginal 0.24%, in September.

Capital goods production, which signals investment activity, too reduced the level of average contraction in the July-September period to 13.6% from the 65.34% seen in the preceding three months. Output of consumer durables like cars and household appliances too have also shown improvement with production finally entering positive zone in September since June 2019.

“There is a greater than expected recovery in manufacturing in the second quarter," said Sachchidanand Shukla, chief economist, Mahindra and Mahindra. High frequency data has shown improvement in second quarter which will get reflected in the GDP numbers, said Shukla. He expects the GDP to have contracted by about 8% in the July-September period. Some economists expect the contraction to be around 7%. The RBI in its 9 October monetary policy statement, had projected a 9.8% GDP contraction for the second quarter and a 9.5% contraction for the fiscal.

“Cushioned by government spending and rural demand, manufacturing – especially consumer non-durables – and some categories of services, such as passenger vehicles and railway freight, have gradually recovered in second quarter," RBI said in its monetary policy statement.

GST revenue collection, an indication of consumption in the economy, showed sharp improvement in the second quarter as movement restrictions eased and economic activity improved. Centre and states collected ₹2.69 trillion in GST in the second quarter, 45% more than what was collected in the preceding three months. E-way bills or electronic permits for movement of goods reflecting production and logistics, too point to a strong rebound.

Official data also shows that the average contraction in exports in the second quarter was at 5.62%, a sharp improvement over the average contraction of 36.4% seen in the April-June period.

However, experts pointed out that services sector still remains a major concern given its difficulty to avoid physical proximity. Services sector, which accounts for more than half of the economy, is expected to influence when growth will turn positive. RBI has expects growth to turn positive at 0.5% in the fourth quarter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via