Will Q2 GDP surprise on the upside?

“There is a greater than expected recovery in manufacturing in the second quarter," said Sachchidanand Shukla, chief economist, Mahindra and Mahindra. High frequency data has shown improvement in second quarter which will get reflected in the GDP numbers, said Shukla. He expects the GDP to have contracted by about 8% in the July-September period. Some economists expect the contraction to be around 7%. The RBI in its 9 October monetary policy statement, had projected a 9.8% GDP contraction for the second quarter and a 9.5% contraction for the fiscal.