Will Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra help Congress in 2024 Lok Sabha polls? Here's what survey says2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 11:53 AM IST
- In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is projected to win 284 seats while the Congress may bag 191 seats, according to CVoter Mood of the Nation
Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, which has created quite a buzz in recent months, may not help the grand-old party in the 2024 general elections, according to a survey conducted by India Today.
