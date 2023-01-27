Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, which has created quite a buzz in recent months, may not help the grand-old party in the 2024 general elections, according to a survey conducted by India Today.

India Today-CVoter Mood of the Nation claimed that 29% of the respondents said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is a " great exercise" for mass connect. However, 13% of the respondents called it another attempt at a "re-branding" exercise for Rahul Gandhi.

37% of the respondents of the survey said Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra created a buzz, but would not help Congress to return to power. Further, the poll found that 26% of respondents believed that Rahul Gandhi was best suited to revive the Congress, while 17% favoured Sachin Pilot for the role.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is projected to win 284 seats while the Congress may bag 191 seats, the survey mentioned.

The survey included responses from 1,40,917 people.

According to the survey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to remain the most popular leader in the country at present. 67% of the respondents said the prime minister's performance was satisfactory--an increase of 11% from the August 2022 survey's outcome.

The survey found a dip in people who were dissatisfied with the NDA government. At present, 37% of people are dissatisfied with the ruling party.

The respondents of the survey said that the biggest achievement of the current government is--handling the Covid pandemic and revocation of Article 370.

20% of respondents said NDA handled the Covid pandemic satisfactorily and 14% states the revocation of Article 370 was the government's wise decision.

12% of those surveyed said that the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was the biggest achievement of the Modi government.

However, speaking about the biggest failures of the NDA government, 25% of the respondents said it was the price rise, while 17% think it is unemployment.