Will rains bring respite from cold wave conditions in Delhi, NCR? IMD says...

Heavy rainfall in Delhi and the national capital region has failed to bring any respite from the winter chill as the maximum temperature in the city dropped to 18 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's normal. The city's normal temperature is recorded at 11 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that no cold wave conditions are expected in Delhi, NCR over the next five days, despite the rains that have lashed since January 31.

The city recorded a significant drop in maximum temperature after the drizzling, nearly three degrees less than Tuesday's 21.4 degrees Celsius. Delhi recorded a low 7.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that unexpected rain accompanied by thunderstorms will continue to lash the national capital due to western disturbance for the second day on Thursday.

The areas where rainfall is expected today include Noida, Ghaziabad, Loni Dehat, Bahadurgarh, Indirapuram, Greater Noida, Dadri, Panipat, Jind, Gohana, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Meerut, Jhajjar, Sambhal, etc.

In its latest bulletin, IMD said that it anticipated a rise in rainfall in February, "exceeding 122 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA). LPA is the average rainfall recorded in a region over a specific period.

“Strong and chilly surface winds of the order of 30-40 kmph very likely over Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 31st January & 01st February. Dense to very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in morning hours over isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh during 01st-03rd February," the weather office said.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in morning hours over some parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 02nd February and in isolated pockets on 03rd February, 2024," it added.

The heavy downpour that started on Wednesday morning has resulted in road blockages and waterlogging, further increasing the difficulty for the people of the city, who already are facing the harsh winter.

The drizzling improved the fog levels in the national capital. Earlier on Wednesday morning, a thick layer of fog had enveloped the city, hampering flight and train operations.

Zero visibility was reported at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 6.30 am as dense fog conditions engulfed the area. The visibility remained the same till 9 am, officials said.

