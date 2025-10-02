Will Ravan Dahan happen in Delhi? Heavy rains on Dussehra cast shadow on effigy burning in NCR

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami marks the end of the nine-day-long Navratri festival, when effigies of Ravana are burnt to mark the victory of good over evil. However, this year, heavy rains seem to have cast a shadow on the celebrations, with visuals from West Delhi showing an effigy of Ravan toppled and lying flat on the ground.

In Delhi, the timing for Ravan Dahan is from 6:05 pm – 7:10 pm.

PM Modi is reportedly likely to take part in the Dussehra celebrations in East Delhi – where he will attend the festivities at the Utsav Ground in IP Extension, Patparganj for the Ravan Dahan ceremony.

Around 20,000 cops are on the grounds ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, as per agency reports.

PM Modi wishes Happy Dussehra Taking to social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the nation on Dussehra 2025. He wrote, “Vijaya Dashami celebrates the triumph of good and righteousness over evil and falsehood. May courage, wisdom and devotion always guide our paths.”

Several other leaders like Home Minister Amit Shah, Ex-Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and other ministers also extended their wishes on the occasion of Dussehra 2025.

Ravan Dahan in Delhi Rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Thursday, raising concerns that it might dampen the Ravan Dahan festivities.

There is, however, no official confirmation on whether the Ravan Dahan event will be postponed.

on Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu was seen attending the Dussehra celebrations at Red Fort, and greeted crowds.

IMD forecast for Delhi As per the IMD's forecast, Delhi skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy.