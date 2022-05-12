OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Will RBI rate hike be a dampener for real estate?
Listen to this article

For the first time in almost two years, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has hiked the repo rate by 40 basis points to tackle inflation. The surprise hike by the central bank is likely to dampen the sentiment of home buyers, hence affecting the real estate sector. 

“The recent regulations by the Reserve Bank of India on increasing the repo rate by 40 bps, bringing them to 4.40%, may affect the real estate sector to an extent," said Rohit Malik, Founder, Clicbrics.

Right after RBI's announcement, many banks started increasing interest rates in lending and deposit schemes. To put it in simple terms, a repo rate hike makes borrowing costlier.

Rohit Malik, Founder, Clicbrics said the implication of a repo rate hike will be felt across all categories of loans. All the loans that come under Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR), like home loans and loans against the property, will now cost higher, and there will be an increase in other loans and EMIs as well. In addition, most banks have started increasing the Marginal Cost of Lensing Rate (MCLR) since the beginning of this fiscal year. These factors might affect consumers’ buying behavior. 

"On the flip side, the continued wage and job growth in the services sector will provide a cushion in the short term for the purchasing decisions. There is still pent-up demand post covid in affordable housing, and even after the repo rate hike, affordability is still at a multi-decade high and the home buyer needs to take advantage of that in the short term." he added.

 

 

 

 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout