Will RBI rate hike be a dampener for real estate?

Rohit Malik, Founder, Clicbrics said the implication of a repo rate hike will be felt across all categories of loans. All the loans that come under Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR), like home loans and loans against the property, will now cost higher, and there will be an increase in other loans and EMIs as well. In addition, most banks have started increasing the Marginal Cost of Lensing Rate (MCLR) since the beginning of this fiscal year. These factors might affect consumers’ buying behavior.