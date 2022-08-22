Will RBI slow down the pace of repo rate hikes ahead?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to slow down the pace of the hiking policy repo rate going forward. Experts are expecting a much lower rate hike in the September 2022 monetary policy compared to the previous three rate hikes. The central bank has already raised the repo rate by 1.4% in three consecutive policies, taking the rate at 5.40% currently, to tame multi-year high inflation. However, India's consumer price index (CPI) has moderated for three months in a row, raising hopes for a slower pace in rate hikes which has already made EMIs on loans costlier and deposits attractive.

