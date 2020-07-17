Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said India would reclaim all areas intruded into by China in recent weeks but cautioned that it would take time.

In Ladakh on his first visit since tensions mounted between the two countries in early May, Singh said dialogue was on to resolve tensions between India and China along the 3,488 kilometre long border and progress made so far in the discussions should resolve the matter.

But he added an important caveat that he could not guarantee how far tensions would be resolved – in what is seen as a message to Indian soldiers not to lower their guard. Singh made the remarks while addressing troops at Lukung, situated on the western edges of the scenic Pangong Tso lake, one of the current friction points between India and China.

In his address to the troops, Singh also said that India was determined to ensure that no part of its territory was taken away.

“I can assure you, not an inch of our land can be taken by any power in the world," Singh said in remarks following a spate of intrusions by Chinese troops and subsequent mass mobilisation of troops by both countries.

“Trust has completely gone out of the (India-China) relationship," said Harsh Pant, a professor of international relations at the London-based King’s College. So India was focused on what the Chinese do rather than what they are saying, Pant said. “I don’t think anyone in the Indian establishment is confident of restoration of status quo ante," he said adding that India was hoping that talks held so far – four rounds at the level of military commanders and several at the level of diplomats – will produce some results.

“It is interesting to note that India has put all options on the table," Pant said pointing to the fact that no Indian political leader had ruled out a conflict.

Earlier in the day, Singh took stock of India’s battle preparedness during a visit to areas near the Line of Actual Control – the border with China – that is yet to be demarcated by the two sides. According to a person familiar with the matter, Singh witnessed an exercise by personnel of the Ladakh Scouts. Singh also saw some manoeuvres by an integrated force – Army and Air Force -- in high altitude terrain that included newer generation Indian Air Force helicopters, special forces and ground forces (mechanised columns), the person cited above said. The minister was then briefed on the situation including actual position of the troops on both sides, the person said.

The defence minister’s visit comes days after senior commanders of India and China met at Chushul on the Indian side of the border on Tuesday to take stock of the first phase of de-escalation and disengagement and work on the next steps of the process.

A statement from the Indian army on Thursday said that the process was intricate—a pointer to the difficulties in resolving the problem.

“The two sides remain committed to the objective of complete disengagement," the army statement said, adding the “process is intricate and requires constant verification."

“They (India and China) are taking it (disengagement and de-escalation) forward through regular meetings at diplomatic and military level," it added.

Trust levels between the two countries have dropped dramatically after the large scale mobilisation of Chinese troops along their 3,488 km undemarcated border since May in violation of many pacts signed by the two countries to stabilise the border, pending its final demarcation.

The two sides had agreed to disengage in early June but an Indian army team that went to verify the process was involved in a violent clash with Chinese troops, leaving 20 dead on the Indian side and an unspecified number of troops on the Chinese side on 15 June. This first instance of casualties on the border in 45 years exacerbated tensions.

