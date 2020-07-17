Will reclaim all areas intruded into by China: Defence minister Rajnath Singh

Earlier in the day, Singh took stock of India’s battle preparedness during a visit to areas near the Line of Actual Control – the border with China – that is yet to be demarcated by the two sides. According to a person familiar with the matter, Singh witnessed an exercise by personnel of the Ladakh Scouts. Singh also saw some manoeuvres by an integrated force – Army and Air Force -- in high altitude terrain that included newer generation Indian Air Force helicopters, special forces and ground forces (mechanised columns), the person cited above said. The minister was then briefed on the situation including actual position of the troops on both sides, the person said.