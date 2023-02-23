'Will reduce academic pressure…’: Parents, teachers on Class 1 minimum admission age 6 yrs
According to the new National Education Policy (NEP), the foundational stage consists of five years of learning opportunities for all children (between 3 to 8 years) that includes three years of preschool education followed by Classes 1 and 2.
In Delhi, parents and teachers have welcomed the Union Education Ministry's decision to fix the minimum age for admission in Class 1 to six years. They said that the move will reduce the academic pressure on students.
