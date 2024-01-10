"They are stuck in their rhetoric...Why take them seriously? They will regret it if they don't go," said Puri. Reacting to the decision of senior Congress leaders not to attend the pranpratishtha ceremony, Union Minister Smriti Irani said “Congress party's anti-Lord Ram face is before the nation." Also Read | ‘RSS-BJP event for electoral gain…’: Top Congress leaders decline Ayodhya Ram mandir inauguration invite "Congress party's anti-Lord Ram face is before the nation. It is no surprise that under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, the party that had filed an affidavit before the court that Lord Ram is a fictional character, its leadership declined the invitation to the 'pranpratishtha' of Ram Temple...Under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Congress, INDI Alliance has insulted Sanatan Dharma again and again. Now, the declining of the invitation to the 'pranpratishtha' by leaders of the INDI Alliance reflects their anti-Sanatan mindset," Irani said.

Slamming the decision of Congress leaders, BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli said the decision wasn't surprising as they had denied Lord Ram's existence.

"...It should come as no surprise. The Congress party, over the last few decades, really took no steps to see that there should be a temple at Ayodhya. In fact, Congress-UPA Government filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court to deny the existence of Lord Ram. They stood in court and never wanted an early hearing. Now that a temple has come up there, the very fact that they are saying that they won't be there is part of what they have always believed - that they didn't want a temple there and saying that this is an event of the BJP or the RSS is an excuse. In reality, it does not fit with the Congress party's own thinking, otherwise, they would have been there out of affection for Lord Ram and would have been at Ayodhya and shared the excitement of millions of Indians all across the world and in India," he said.