Amid the war raging between Russia and Ukraine , the government of India today said is “closely monitoring global energy markets" as well as potential “energy supply disruptions" as a fall out of the evolving geopolitical situation.

“With a view to ensuring energy justice for its citizens and for just energy transition towards a net-zero future, India stands ready to take appropriate action for ensuring ongoing supplies at stable prices," said the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said.

The ministry said India is also committed to supporting initiatives for releases from “strategic" petroleum reserves for "mitigating market volatility and calming the rise in crude oil prices".

Crude oil prices:

International oil prices climbed to an over seven-year high of USD 105.58 on February 24 over concerns of supplies being disrupted as a result of Russia attacking Ukraine. The rates have cooled to below USD 100 as western sanctions against Russia kept out energy supplies.

While supply routes remain open, prices are likely to pinch. Petrol, diesel and cooking gas (LPG) rates continue to be on the election-related freeze for nearly four months now but PSU oil firms are expected to pass on the elevated global oil prices to consumers soon after elections in Uttar Pradesh end next month.

Asia's third-largest economy had in November last year agreed to release about 5 million barrels of crude oil from its emergency stockpile in tandem with the US, Japan and other major economies to cool international oil prices.

This was the first time ever that India, which stores 5.33 million tonnes or about 39 million barrels of crude oil in underground caverns at three locations on the east and west coasts, had agreed to release stocks for such purpose. That was when crude was at USD 82-84 per barrel. Now, it is much higher than that.

With PTI inputs

