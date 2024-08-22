Chennai news: ‘Will remove differences in the name of caste, religion,’ TVK chief Vijay unveils party’s flag

Published22 Aug 2024, 09:44 AM IST
Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay unveils the party's flag and symbol today. (Photo; ANI)
Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay unveils the party’s flag and symbol today. (Photo; ANI)

Actor-turned-politician Vijay launched the flag and symbol of his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Thursday in Chennai as the star actor is looking to contest in the state elections scheduled in 2026.

 

"We will always appreciate the fighters who fought and sacrificed their life for the liberation of our country and countless soldiers who fought tirelessly for the rights of our people from Tamil soil...I will remove the differences in the name of caste, religion, gender, place of birth, create awareness among the people and strive for equal opportunities and equal rights for all. I solemnly affirm that I will uphold the principle of equality for all living beings," reads the pledge.

He further added, “I know you all are waiting for our first state conference. Preparations are on for it and very soon I will announce it. Before that, I unveiled our party's flag today. I feel very proud... We will work together for the development of Tamil Nadu.”

In a press statement released on Wednesday in Tamil, the actor said, "It is a great blessing if every day is a new direction and a new force in history. 22nd August 2024 is the day that God and nature have given us as such a blessing. It is the day when the flag, the main symbol of our Tamil Nadu Victory Club, will be introduced."

"Working for the welfare of Tamil Nadu, we will introduce our heroic flag, the victory flag, which will become the symbol of our state, tomorrow at our headquarters secretariat and release the association flag song. I am pleased to announce that we are hoisting the club flag."

Actor Vijay entered politics and announced the name of his party - Tamilaga Vetri Kazham- in February of this year.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:22 Aug 2024, 09:44 AM IST
