Amid speculations over a power change in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that he will remain in office till the Bharatiya Janata Party top brass has confidence in him.

"I will resign the day party high command asks me to quit. I do not speak about the rumours and the speculation created by some of the ministers and legislators," Yediyurappa said.

"High command has given me the opportunity - I am trying to utilise it and I am trying to serve the people. I do not want to comment on the rumours of whoever speaks against me. If my high command wants me to resign, I will resign. I am myself involved working for the development of the state," he added.

On a question on alternative leadership to him in the state, Yediyurappa said, "I will not criticise anyone. I won't agree that there is no alternate person. There will always be alternate persons in the state and the country, so I won't agree that there are no alternate persons in Karnataka, but until the high command has confidence in me I will continue as the Chief Minister."

Speculations have been rife that efforts are on in BJP to remove Yediyurappa from his post. These rumours gained ground as state Tourism Minister C P Yogeeshwara and Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad recently visited Delhi, reportedly to register their discontent before party high command over Yediyurappa's style of functioning and a request to rein in the Chief Minister.

A few MLAs have also been pushing for a legislature party meeting over certain decisions taken by the government, its handling of the COVID crisis and alleged instances of corruption. Another reason for dissatisfaction over Yediyurappa's leadership is the alleged interference of B S Vijayendra, the CM's son, in administrative matters, which he has denied.

BJP leaders including MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and MLC A H Vishwanath, have been embarrassing the government with their statements, with the recent addition of Tourism Minister Yogeeshwara to the list.

However, some leaders have come forward to quell rumours of Yediyurappa's ouster. Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had dismissed any chances of leadership change in the state and had clarified that Yediyurappa will complete the term.

"There is no question of him [Yediyurappa] stepping down. No such discussions are happening. He only made a statement that he is willing to abide by whatever decision the party takes as he is a disciplined soldier of party," said Karnataka Deputy CM C N Ashwathnarayan.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavraj Bommai has also refuted rumours of change in leadership in Karnataka, adding that the 18 MLAs who came to the BJP from other parties had proposed BS Yediyurappa as the Chief Minister.

"Whole Karnataka state was shocked by the statement of Yediyurappa. The Chief Minister worked obediently for the party and the people. Only Yediyurappa has the mandate from 2018 polls. He undertook the Parivartana Yatra. Eighteen MLAs who came to the BJP from other parties had proposed him as the CM," Bommai said.

