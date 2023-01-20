'Will respond to harassment allegations after general meeting', WFI chief's son1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 10:01 PM IST
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son Prateek is a BJP MLA from Gonda Sadar constituency
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will issue a statement on allegations of sexual harassment against him after the sports body's Annual General Meeting on January 22, as per the statement from his son Prateek on Friday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×