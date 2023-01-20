Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will issue a statement on allegations of sexual harassment against him after the sports body's Annual General Meeting on January 22, as per the statement from his son Prateek on Friday.

Some of the top wrestlers in the nation, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Ravi Dahiya, have made the accusations.

Earlier, the WFI chief had called a press conference in his hometown Gonda on Friday morning. However, his son, a BJP MLA from the Gonda Sadar constituency, finally came on stage to make the announcement after a seven-hour delay.

Addressing the media, Prateek said, “I am here on behalf of my father and I would like to inform you all that we will issue a written statement only after the AGM of WFI on January 22."

He further said that they wanted to discuss the issue with members from all across India and then take any decision. "Whatever decision we will take, we will inform the press through a written statement," he added.

Singh met the athletes who had come for a three-day wrestling competition at Nandini College earlier in the day.

He referred to the demonstration by the top wrestlers as the "dharna of Shaheen Bagh" and reaffirmed that he won't quit from the post.

The nation's top wrestlers took part in the sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in the nation's capital on Thursday, 19 January, including Phogat, Malik, and Bajrang Punia.

In a press conference, Vinesh Phogat demanded a complete overhaul of the federation after alleging that the WFI president and its coaches had sexually harassed female wrestlers.

(With inputs from PTI)