NEW DELHI : The government is keen to resume normal international travel operations but in a safe environment, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

“We are evaluating the process. We are coming back to normalcy. First we allowed 100% passenger capacity in our domestic flights and now we allowed in-flight meals in those flights," Scindia said at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII’s) Global Economy Policy Summit.

The minister said people have to be careful as the country is still fighting the covid-19 pandemic. “We want to resume international operations but in a safe environment," Scindia said. “Despite vaccinations, countries like Russia and parts of Europe are fighting the fourth wave of the pandemic. Hence, we cannot let our guard down."

“Let’s not erase our memories so soon, getting infected with covid-19 virus is the worst thing possible." He said the industry will see around 2,000 aircraft in the next decade.

He said the decision to resume international flights will be made not by the ministry of civil aviation alone but by other ministries as well. Scheduled international passenger flights to and from India were suspended in March 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

