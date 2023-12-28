Will retail trade policy boost ease of doing business?

India’s offline retail market was estimated at $860 billion in 2022; it is expected to nearly double by the end of the current decade. Online retail, on the other hand, is a $70-billion market and is expected to grow at a rapid pace, according to a 2023 report by consulting firm Deloitte. However, the sector lacks a cohesive policy that governs retail trade pan-India. While the country has clear rules and regulations that govern foreign investment in single as well as multi-brand retail trade, there is a need for a model policy that can be adopted by states to drive greater benefits for small and medium traders.

