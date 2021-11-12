Permanent Commission: After the Supreme Court cautioned the Indian Army of contempt, the Centre on Friday assured the court that it will roll out Permanent Commission (PC) option to all eligible women Army officers.

The Centre also said that swift decision will be made within 10 days with regard to 11 women Army officers who approached the SC for Permanent Commission.

Last month, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to issue orders granting PC to 39 Women Short Service Commission (SSC) Officers in the Army in seven working days. The court had also asked the Centre to furnish the details of 25 officers with reasons, who were not considered for PC.

Earlier, the Bench had asked the Centre to file an affidavit explaining why 72 women SSC officers had been rejected from the grant of PC. The Centre informed the apex court that after re-examining the case of each 72 women SSC officers, it found that 39 officers can be considered for PC.

One officer has decided to quit, seven have been found medically unfit and 25 officers cannot be granted PC as they have adverse ACR reports of indiscipline and disobedience and poor operational report, Centre had told the Bench.

The women officers earlier this year had approached the court alleging that the SC's March 25 order was not considered and all 72 of them were rejected from consideration for the PC.

In its March 25 order, the apex court had directed the Army to consider granting PC to the women Short Service Commission Officers subject to their obtaining 60% marks in the assessment subjects, being found fit on medical criteria and having received disciplinary and vigilance clearances.

On February 17 last year, the top court had directed that women officers in the Army be granted a permanent commission, rejecting the Centre's stand of their physiological limitations as being based on "sex stereotypes" and "gender discrimination against women".

The SC had directed that within three months, all serving SSC women officers have to be considered for PCs irrespective of them having crossed 14 years or, as the case may be, 20 years of service.

With agency inputs

