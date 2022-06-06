Will rupee slide past 80 a dollar this year? Some analysts see a possibility

Indian rupee could slide further after hitting a historic low last month, according to analysts. The currency may drop to between 79 to 81 per dollar over the next few months, according to analysts from UBS AG to Nomura Holdings Inc. and Bloomberg Economics. The rupee is currently at 77.63 a dollar, after hitting a low of 77.92 last month. Year-to-date, the dollar is up over 4.4% against the rupee.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}