Will sale of liquor trigger covid-19 spread again?

The government’s decision to allow the sale of liquor in green and orange zones during the nationwide lockdown may bode well for its coffers, but is likely to defeat the purpose of social distancing and lead to a spike in covid-19 cases in the country.

The home ministry relaxed some lockdown rules, starting 4 May, including sale of alcohol, pan and gutkha at standalone shops in green and orange zones. The response was overwhelming with people standing in long queues to buy alcohol, flouting social distancing norms, and authorities unable to control the crowd.

Public health experts have cautioned that this may impact the covid-19 cases trajectory in India.

“Opening up of alcohol sale and mismanagement has definitely buried social and physical distancing. We saw an excess overcrowding in alcohol stores yesterday, which is sure to result in an increased community spread of the virus. I fear an explosion of new covid-19 cases in another two weeks," said K Rajkumar, consultant pulmonologist, Fortis Malar Hospital, Chennai.

The pandemic is far from over and people need to understand the gravity of the situation and practice social distancing with more seriousness at least for their and their family member's sake, Rajkumar said.

“There has been a spike in cases since this incident. With standalone shops also having opened from yesterday, people have really started overcrowding again," he added.

Rajkumar said the past six weeks of the lockdown, which started on 25 March, would have helped those who need rehabilitation for their alcohol addictions. “This could have in turn reduced the spread of covid-19 and overcrowding," he said.

State governments have warned that the public has to be responsible in its behaviour to check the spread of the deadly virus.

“Whether it’s alcohol or any other shop or business, compromising on either social distancing or wearing masks, can have grave consequences. The lockdown has been conditionally modified, not lifted, it must be noted by all," said Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary department of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Government of Rajasthan.

India has a considerable population that is addicted to alcohol. According to the World Health Organization (WHO)—Global status report on alcohol and health 2018, the per capita alcohol consumption in the country increased two folds between 2005 and 2016. Indians consumed 2.4 litres of alcohol in 2005, which increased to 4.3 litres in 2010 and scaled up to 5.7 litres in 2016.

“Craving for alcohol and consuming it is an addiction and mental health problem. Delhi govt acknowledged that liquor and tobacco provide them highest revenue. Both kills more people than the coronavirus. But it is slow. Sensible and responsible behaviour is not expected from mentally ill subjects," said Jugal Kishore, professor and head, department of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital.

“The government can come up with idea of a token system where customers can receive their token number on their mobile number and reach the shops 15 mins prior as this would help in the management," said Suresh Sharma, professor and head Population Research Center, Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi University.

According to government estimates, the states collected about ₹12,500 crore every month from excise on liquor in 2018-19 that increased to around ₹15,000 crore per month in 2019-20.

Share Via