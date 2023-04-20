Will Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan fetch a thunderous start this Eid? Here's what traders said3 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 04:03 PM IST
- Actor Salman Khan's special Eid release ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ will hit the silver screen tomorrow i.e. on 21 April. The advance booking the family entertainer, directed by Farhad Samji, was opened on 18 April.
Actor Salman Khan's special Eid release ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ will hit the silver screen tomorrow i.e. on 21 April. The advance booking the family entertainer, directed by Farhad Samji, was opened on 18 April.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×