The announcement was made by Salman itself on his Instagram page. "Advance booking is now open for #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Grab your tickets now! See you in theatres on April 21st," the 57-year-old actor had wrote. The film marks the Bollywood superstar's first big screen release in a leading role in four years. He was last seen in a cameo appearance as spy Tiger in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster hit "Pathaan", which released in January.

With just a day before the release, it is said that that film might not get good numbers. Till 19 April, the film managed to sell only 23,000 tickets in three national multiplexes till 3:30 pm, a report by ET Times stated. For a Salman Khan movie, the number is too less looking at the craze and fan base he has.

Times Now has cited media reports which stated that the advance booking is less than the last year's hit films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and RRR however more than Bholaa (2023), Shamshera (2022), Bhediya (2022) and Samrat Prithviraj (2022).

As per Box Office report, the advance booking of KKBKKJ are running at decent numbers though 10 crore nett is unlikely. The advance at national chains is also looking less than Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The report added that if last day runs at good pace then the film may see national chains booking reach TJMM. According per Pinkvilla report, the movie will be released in about 4000 screens in the country.

Film trade expert Taran Adarsh has also tweeted saying Kisi ka Bhai will be a big screen Eid release after 2019 Bharat. Earlier, Radhe had a digital plus theatrical release in Eid 2021.

After the pandemic and especially after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the dynamic of Bollywood has changed. Boycott Bollywood trends keeping popping before any release. Now audience has believe in watching original content on the big screen. After the pandemic, if we see trends many films did not work say for story line, remakes or just Boycott trend.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan too is a remake of 2014 Tamil film Veeram. His last film Radhe too was a remake of South Korean movie ‘The Outlaws’, Bharat was also an adaptation of the South Korean drama ‘Ode to My Father’. Not just this, Tubelight too was an adaptation of 2015 ‘Little Boy’.

Taran Adarsh has said called it wrong to make remakes in the time when films of all languages are easily available. He added that novelty factor goes away woth remakes and people have had enough of it now. “People don’t want to watch remakes. It’s a wrong thing to do remakes now since they are available on all platforms be it YouTube, OTT, and also in local languages and with subtitles. So, why remake, why can’t we make original films?" he said as quoted by the Indian Express. Adarsha further added that Salman should rather focus on original films like Tiger Zinda Hai. Speaking of collections, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala told Indian Express that he expects the film to collect ₹1 crore from Chennai and Tamil Nadu this week. Film distributor Akshaye Rathi told IE that as Salman Khan will attract audience in Tier 2 and 3 cities due to his fan base.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also features Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. The trailer promises high-octane action sequences. The trailer begins with the romantic chemistry between Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge. He is seen thrashing goons in order to protect his love and his family. Salman could be heard saying “Jab ek non violent aadmi ke peeche, violent aadmi pad jaaye...tab us non violent aadmi ke saamne ek boht hi violent aadmi ko khada hona zaroori hai."