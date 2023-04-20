Taran Adarsh has said called it wrong to make remakes in the time when films of all languages are easily available. He added that novelty factor goes away woth remakes and people have had enough of it now. “People don’t want to watch remakes. It’s a wrong thing to do remakes now since they are available on all platforms be it YouTube, OTT, and also in local languages and with subtitles. So, why remake, why can’t we make original films?" he said as quoted by the Indian Express. Adarsha further added that Salman should rather focus on original films like Tiger Zinda Hai. Speaking of collections, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala told Indian Express that he expects the film to collect ₹1 crore from Chennai and Tamil Nadu this week. Film distributor Akshaye Rathi told IE that as Salman Khan will attract audience in Tier 2 and 3 cities due to his fan base.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}