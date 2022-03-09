India heavily relies on Russia for its defence requirements and this is why a series of western sanctions on Moscow after it invaded Ukraine has triggered a debate whether restrictions will also hit New Delhi.

Niti Aayog member V K Saraswat, however, thinks India's defence sector will not face any problems because of the sanctions as Russia has an inherent military strength and is self-sufficient in its production capabilities, according to PTI.

Russia is one of biggest suppliers of defence products and equipment to India.

So far, western nations led by the US and UK have announced a series of sanctions against banks and financial institutions. They have cut-off Russian banks from global banking network, SWIFT.

Replying to a question on whether sanctions on Russia by the West will impact India's defence imports, Saraswat, former DRDO chief, said: "The reserve is very high. These kinds of short-term sanctions are not likely to create any problems for India."

He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already said that now the government wants to have 68% of defence equipment of indigenous variety.

"And that is why in Budget 2022-23, the finance minister announced that now there should be more and more Indian industry which should manufacture military equipment for the armed forces," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Saraswat said the government's call for self-reliance is also applicable to the defence sector in a big way. That is why, he said, the defence ministry and other scientific departments are now bringing more and more industries to the fore.

"So that the technologies which are developed in the national laboratories, they can be made use of by the Indian industry," he said.

India's import of arms decreased 33% between 2011–15 and 2016–20 and Russia was the most affected supplier, according to a report released by Stockholm-based defence think-tank SIPRI.

The think-tank had said that the drop in India's arms imports seemed to have been the result of the country's complex procurement processes combined with an attempt to reduce its dependence on Russian arms.

There has been a considerable drop in India's dependence on arms and equipment from Russia but the Indian military cannot operate effectively without Russian-supplied equipment and will continue to rely on its weapon systems in the near and middle terms, according to a Congressional Research Service (CRS) report released in October 2021.

The CRS report had said that that India's present military arsenal is heavily stocked with Russian-made or Russian-designed equipment.

The Indian Army's main battle tank force is composed predominantly of Russian T-72M1 (66 per cent) and T-90S (30 per cent), it had said.

CRS had said the Indian Navy's sole operational aircraft carrier is a refurbished Soviet-era ship, and its entire complement of fighter and ground attack aircraft are Russian-made or produced in India on licence. The Navy's fighter fleet comprises 43 MiG-29K/KUBs, it had said.

