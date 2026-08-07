Will schools be closed tomorrow, August 8? Check IMD's heavy rainfall warnings for your state

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues heavy-to-very-heavy rainfall alerts across several states for Saturday, August 8, students and parents are awaiting clarity on potential school closures. However, authorities have confirmed that there is no centralised, nationwide mandate to keep educational institutions shut.

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The decision to declare a school holiday rests entirely with state governments and local district administrations. Officials have emphasised that closures will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, depending on localised ground realities such as severe waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and overarching safety risks.

The IMD's latest weather bulletin has flagged severe rain warnings for multiple regions, including parts of Delhi-NCR, Kerala, and Odisha, prompting widespread concern regarding schedule disruptions. Parents and students are advised to rely on official communications from their respective district magistrates or individual school boards for the final word on localised closures.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Will schools be closed in Delhi-NCR on August 8 due to heavy rain? ⌵ No, schools in Delhi-NCR will remain open on August 8 despite the heavy rainfall. Any change in status will depend on local weather conditions. 2 Why are schools in some regions of Kerala closed while others remain open? ⌵ Schools in specific districts of Kerala, like Ernakulam and Thrissur, are closed due to a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall, while there is no statewide closure mandating all schools to shut. 3 How do local authorities determine if schools should close during heavy rainfall? ⌵ Local authorities assess conditions such as waterlogging and safety risks to make case-by-case decisions regarding school closures during heavy rainfall. 4 What should parents do to stay informed about potential school closures due to rain? ⌵ Parents should follow official communications from their district magistrates or school boards to get the latest updates on potential school closures due to rain. 5 Which states are currently under heavy rainfall warnings from IMD? ⌵ The IMD has issued heavy rainfall warnings for Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and several northeastern states.

Also Read | Will it rain in Delhi tomorrow? IMD warns of downpour in several states

IMD issues heavy rain alert The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a widespread weather alert for August 8, warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across several parts of the country as the monsoon remains active:

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Delhi-NCR

Uttar Pradesh

Bihar

Jharkhand

Himachal Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Punjab

Haryana

Rajasthan

West Bengal

Northeast states Are schools closed in Delhi-NCR tomorrow? Despite heavy rainfall, waterlogging and road closures, Delhi schools have not officially declared a holiday for Saturday, August 8. The IMD has issued alerts for rain and possible thunderstorms across the Delhi-NCR region.

Schools in Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad are also expected to remain open. A last-minute notice based on weather conditions will likely change this.

Red alert in Kerala — Schools, Colleges closed The IMD has issued a red alert for Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts of Kerala, indicating the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall.

All educational institutions in Ernakulam and Thrissur will remain closed on Saturday. Holidays had already been declared for educational institutions in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

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There is no statewide announcement confirming school closure.

Will Odisha schools remain closed tomorrow? The IMD issued a heavy rainfall alert across Odisha, issuing a "red warning" for the Mayurbhanj district.

An "orange warning" is in place for 19 districts, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, and Jajpur. The remaining 10 districts of Odisha, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh, are also put under “yellow warning”.

However, as of now, there is no statewide announcement confirming school closure in Odisha for tomorrow.

Also Read | Kerala school holiday: 10 districts announce closure on 5 August

Schools to remain closed in several Uttar Pradesh districts Schools and colleges in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, will remain closed until August 12 due to the heavy movement of Kanwar pilgrims during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.

Educational institutions in other UP districts, including Meerut and Baghpat, will also be shut during this period.

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