A consultative meeting is supposed to be held with the officials on 9 November during which the Tamil Nadu government will decide on re-opening of schools and colleges in the state, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Friday.

Earlier, Palaniswami, in an official release, announced the dates for re-opening of schools and colleges outside containment zones. He also said that schools (for classes 9-12), colleges, research institutes and other educational institutions can open from November 16.

Earlier, Palaniswami, in an official release, announced the dates for re-opening of schools and colleges outside containment zones. He also said that schools (for classes 9-12), colleges, research institutes and other educational institutions can open from November 16.

However, parents and the public raised objections to the decision.

Hence, the 9 November meet has been convened, CM Palaniswami told reporters. To a question on re-opening of tourist spots in Nilgiris district, he said the government would consider opening them in phases and allowing tourists with certain restrictions.

To a query on the need to increase MSP for tea leaves, Palaniswami said the issue would be looked into as the prices were now ₹30 per kg.

On the need for air ambulances to lift seriously ill patients to hospitals outside the district, the Chief Minister said the government would consider the matter.

Palaniswami was here to inaugurate ₹131 crore worth of developmental projects and to review the coronavirus situation.

DMK president M.K. Stalin had also said it was highly condemnable that the AIADMK government had decided to open schools and colleges at a time a second-wave of COVID-19 spread was predicted by organisations including the World Health Organisation.

According to the DMK chief, parents and teachers were in fear and tension ever since the government made the announcement of reopening of schools and colleges.