'Will send you to jail': Delhi HC warns AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj | Here's why
Delhi High Court warns Delhi health minister and health secretary of possible jail time for not following orders to regulate clinical establishments, highlighting the plight of common man.
Delhi High Court on Thursday warned Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and Health Secretary SB Deepak Kumar that they could be sent to jail for not complying with judicial orders on the enactment of a law to regulate clinical establishments. The court told them that they were “servants of government" and couldn’t have “large egos".