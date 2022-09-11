Will SETU help India to build more unicorns?3 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 08:45 AM IST
- SETU is a great initiative for budding entrepreneurs who are constantly on the lookout for good investors for their ventures
In a bid to connect Indian startups with the US-based investors, SETU programme (Supporting Entrepreneurs in Transformation and Upskilling) has been launched by Union Minister Piyush Goyal. SETU will act as a bridge between American and Indian companies. The start-up will help entrepreneurs in upskilling, transforming and leveraging the success stories of the Indian diaspora in the US, Goyal said after launching the start-up in San Francisco.