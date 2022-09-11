In a bid to connect Indian startups with the US-based investors, SETU programme (Supporting Entrepreneurs in Transformation and Upskilling) has been launched by Union Minister Piyush Goyal. SETU will act as a bridge between American and Indian companies. The start-up will help entrepreneurs in upskilling, transforming and leveraging the success stories of the Indian diaspora in the US, Goyal said after launching the start-up in San Francisco.

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that nearly 25 per cent of the start-ups in the Silicon Valley were managed by people of Indian origin and it was a matter of pride.

Raghunandan Saraf. Founder & CEO, Saraf Furniture said that as India strives to become a world-class startup destination, having the right advice at the right time is extremely crucial. “The Government of India invites pioneers, seasoned experts, and industry leaders to give back to the country by adding value to the journey of a startup. It is a programme that the startup advisory council launched in India, with the goal of supporting entrepreneurs through transition and upskilling initiatives, particularly in tier-2, tier-3, and tier-4 towns and remote areas," said Raghunandan Saraf.

SETU is supported by the Startup India initiative MAARG, or the Mentorship, Advisory, Assistance, Resilience, and Growth programme, which is a one-stop solution finder for Indian startups. The portal was created with the intention of allowing people from all over the country to connect with mentors. Ridhima Kansal, Director, Rosemoore said that in guiding the startups, a mentor will provide human intelligence. It should be noted that over 200 mentors have been successfully onboarded on MAARG around the world to date.

Sahil Arya, Co- Founders and Directors at Fat Tiger said that this is a one-stop remedy programme for startups in India, designed to be accessible from each and every region of the country in order to get connected with a mentor.

“Its primary function is to (a) improve accessibility, (b) use artificial intelligence for matchmaking, (c) virtually schedule meetings, (d) host masterclasses, and so on," explained Sahil Arya

SETU is a great initiative for budding entrepreneurs who are constantly on the lookout for good investors for their ventures.

Ankur Aggarwal, Co-Founder & Managing Director, LaunchMyCareer said India is home to 80+ unicorns with a valuation that goes in billions, making it an attractive market for investors around the globe, especially in the US.

“With the right kind of mentorship available through this platform, aspiring entrepreneurs can upskill themselves in a technically advanced ecosystem, access investors from any part of the country, and enhance their chances of attracting top investors for their startup businesses," said Ankur Aggarwal.

Delphin Varghese, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, Adcounty India said SETU initiative will undeniably pave the way for several budding entrepreneurs to take their sunrise start-ups to new heights.

He added that Getting effortless access, via MAARG, to the right mentorship in funding, market access and commercialisation can work wonders for Indian start-ups staving off business failures owing to lack of experience.

India has already produced 14 unicorns in the first half of 2022 surpassing China which has the 2nd highest number of unicorns globally. SETU would play a significant role in the realisation of Iron Pillar Report’s prediction that India will have over 250 unicorns by 2025.