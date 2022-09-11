Will SETU help India to build more unicorns?

Raghunandan Saraf. Founder & CEO, Saraf Furniture said that as India strives to become a world-class startup destination, having the right advice at the right time is extremely crucial. “The Government of India invites pioneers, seasoned experts, and industry leaders to give back to the country by adding value to the journey of a startup. It is a programme that the startup advisory council launched in India, with the goal of supporting entrepreneurs through transition and upskilling initiatives, particularly in tier-2, tier-3, and tier-4 towns and remote areas," said Raghunandan Saraf.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}