‘Will shake foundations of Ayodhya…’: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatens to attack Ram Mandir, other temples

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a separatist leader, threatened to attack Hindu temples in a video, stating intentions to target Ayodhya. He warned Indians in Canada to avoid involvement, claiming attacks will occur on November 16 and 17.

Livemint
Published11 Nov 2024, 10:06 PM IST
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatens to attack Ram Mandir, other temples
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatens to attack Ram Mandir, other temples(REUTERS)

Separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatened to attack Hindu temples in a video message released on Monday. The India-designated Khalistani terrorist vowed to ‘shake the foundations of Ayodhya’ and also warned Indians residing in Canada to stay away from attacks against Hindu temples.

“We will shake the foundations of Ayodhya, birthplace of the violent Hindutva ideology,” an India Today report quoted Pannun as saying.

The video was released by the banned Sikhs for Justice outfit and also included clips of Prime Minister Narendra Modi praying at the Ram temple during its inauguration ceremony in January. Pannun has claimed that the attacks will be carrieed out this week on November 16 and 17. According to reports, the video was filmed in the Brampton area of Canada.

Also Read | US urges India to ensure accountability in Pannun murder-for-hire investigation

Pannun had earlier threatened passengers travelling with Air India between November 1 and 19. He claimed that this period ‘coincided with the 40th anniversary of the 1984 Sikh genocide’. The Canada-US dual citizen had also issued a similar threat during this period in 2023.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 10:06 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia‘Will shake foundations of Ayodhya…’: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatens to attack Ram Mandir, other temples

