Will smartphone sales rebound from the ’22 dip?2 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 10:35 PM IST
Analysts expect 2023 to be better than 2022 with 175 million units of smartphones expected to be shipped
India’s smartphone market is set to contract 5% in 2022 to 160 million units—the second time since 2020 when the pandemic and lockdowns impacted sales. Why has the market contracted this year and what’s in store in 2023? Mint explains.