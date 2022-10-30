Will soon take the branch expansion plan to the board, says CEO of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

Will soon take the branch expansion plan to the board, says CEO of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank1 min read . 11:42 AM IST
The newly-appointed chief executive said the bank would look at opening branches in centres that are likely to see quick break-even
Mumbai: After over three years of restrictions, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on 21 October, allowed Tuticorin-based Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) to expand its branch network. Armed with this, the bank now plans to garner more customer deposits, especially low-cost current account savings account (Casa). Krishnan Sankarasubramaniam, the newly-appointed chief executive, said the bank would look at opening branches in centres that are likely to see quick break-even. Edited excerpts...
Given that your share of low-cost Casa deposits is lower than peers, how do you plan to improve it?
I agree that it is still lower than some of the peers but the bank has been taking steps to increase our current account savings account (Casa) ratio from 27.8% a year back. We have now seen an increase of around 300 basis points (bps). Going forward, I will be able to further improve it, keeping in mind that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently lifted its restrictions on opening of branches. This will enable me to expand and have our footprint in different places and will ultimately result in increased Casa.
What does the branch expansion plan look like?
We are working out a branch expansion plan and will be doing it in a phased manner. I will be taking a proposal to the board, identifying the locations and the numbers over a period of time. We will look into the potential centres available, especially those where my break-even is likely to be early.
What is the plan to improve TMB’s digital banking services?
The bank is known for service through physical presence. For customers coming into our branches, I can say that our relationship is excellent. However, millennials and today’s generation expect digital services. So, while I would be continuing the physical presence, I will also look to enhance our digital services. We have now appointed a chief digital officer and are working to improve our digital products on the liability and the asset side. I already have mobile and net banking but I am also working on a digital banking unit (DBU) and end-to-end asset services like loans. We are working on a plan to open a DBU since owing to RBI restrictions on branch opening, we could not be part of the initial 75 inaugurated earlier in October.
Where do you see your cost of deposits in the next couple of quarters?
My cost of deposits will go up and my asset liability committee (ALCO) will shortly meet to take a call on the rate of interest. The bank had marginally raised deposit rates a few months ago and we would be reviewing it now, keeping the current market conditions in mind.
