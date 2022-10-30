Will soon take the branch expansion plan to the board, says CEO of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

The bank is known for service through physical presence. For customers coming into our branches, I can say that our relationship is excellent. However, millennials and today’s generation expect digital services. So, while I would be continuing the physical presence, I will also look to enhance our digital services. We have now appointed a chief digital officer and are working to improve our digital products on the liability and the asset side. I already have mobile and net banking but I am also working on a digital banking unit (DBU) and end-to-end asset services like loans. We are working on a plan to open a DBU since owing to RBI restrictions on branch opening, we could not be part of the initial 75 inaugurated earlier in October.