‘Will spare no effort,’ says India to Israel after blast near embassy in Delhi

New Delhi: Hours after a low intensity explosion took place outside the Israeli embassy in the national capital on Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and assured him of "fullest protection" to the jews nation's diplomats and its mission.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said India has taken the incident "very seriously" and that no effort will be spared to find the culprits.

The explosion caused by a low-intensity improvised device took place on a day the two countries marked the completion of 29th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations.

Sources said apart from Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla spoke to his Israeli counterpart Ambassador Alon Ushpitz and Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa division) in the Ministry of External Affairs Sanjay Bhattacharyya talked to Israeli Ambassador in India Ron Malka.

"Spoke just now to Israeli FM Gabi Ashkenazi about the explosion outside the Israeli Embassy. We take this very seriously. Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits," he said.

On his part, Ashkenazi said Jaishankar assured him that Indian authorities will continue to act "resolutely" to trace all those involved in the explosion.

"The Indian FM assured me that the Indian authorities are committed to the security of all Israeli diplomatic staff and will continue to act resolutely to locate all those involved in the explosion. I thanked him and promised full cooperation and any help required from Israel," he tweeted.

The Delhi Police said that the low-intensity improvised device went off at 5.05pm and that no one was injured and there was no damage to any property.

"A very low intensity improvised device went off at 5.05 pm. No injury to any person was reported, nor was there any damage to property except the glass panes of three vehicles parked nearby," a Delhi Police Spokesperson said.

Following the explosion, the Israeli foreign ministry said all its diplomats and embassy staff in Delhi are "safe and sound".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

