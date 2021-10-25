Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that he will speak to the people of Kashmir, not Pakistan as was suggested by former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah. Shah is on a three-day visit to the union territory for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Addressing a gathering at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Shah said: "I was taunted, condemned...Today I want to speak to you frankly, which is why there is no bullet proof or security...Farooq Sahab has suggested me to speak with Pakistan but I will speak to the youth and people of Valley."

This comes just a day after National Conference President and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah on Sunday again called for talks Islamabad for the sake of peace in J&K. “There cannot be peace in Jammu & Kashmir till Pakistan is roped in for talks," he said.

Abdullah also said that the Centre has been dishonest with J&K. "It scrapped articles 370 and 35A and made the region a Union Territory. If NC is brought to power, it will restore articles 370 and 35A," he added.

Ahead of his address today, Amit Shah got the bulletproof glass shield removed saying he wanted to "speak to them (Kashmiris) frankly".

The Home Minister Amit is also scheduled to visit the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in the Lethpora area of the Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

As per official information, Shah will have dinner at the camp with the soldiers and will also stay the night there. He offered prayers at Kheer Bhawani Durga temple in Ganderbal district earlier today.

On Sunday, he visited forward areas at the Makwal border in Jammu and Kashmir with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and interacted with jawans and local residents. He also met with the delegations of Kashmiri Pandits, Gujjar-Bakarwal community, Pahadi community and Jammu and Kashmir Chamber of Commerce in Jammu.

On Saturday, he met families of soldiers and civilians killed this month in a spate of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. His visit has come amid several incidents of killings of civilians by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir which have sparked fear in the valley.

With agency inputs

