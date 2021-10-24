Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that his government would distribute tablets and smartphones among the youth by November-end. CM Adityanath announced while laying the foundation stone of a government medical college in Sultanpur.

He asserted that the Uttar Pradesh government is working to provide employment to every youth without discrimination. "In 4.5 years, 4.5 lakh youth were given government jobs," he said.

"To equip the youth of Uttar Pradesh with the latest technology, the state government will start providing tablets and laptops from the last week of November," Adityanath said.

Adityanath said that the government medical college in its first phase will be equipped with 500 beds. "Now the people of the district will not have to go to Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai and other cities of the country for treatment," he said.

Yesterday, the UP chief minister launched 126 development projects worth ₹46.33 crore in Sultanpur and 99 projects worth ₹334.24 crores in Ambedkar Nagar.

He said Sultanpur is getting the maximum benefit of Purvanchal Expressway as farmers got four times compensation for their land. With the industry clusters coming up here, the youth will get employed here, he said.

Hitting out at the opposition for “politics over coronavirus vaccine and the Ram temple", Adityanath said, "Over 12.32 crore vaccines have been administered in Uttar Pradesh. One has to remain alert from those who mislead people.

