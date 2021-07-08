Will strive to ensure power sector benefits reach common man: Raj Kumar Singh

NEW DELHI: Raj Kumar Singh, tasked with ushering in electricity distribution reforms assumed charge as the union cabinet minister for the ministries of power and new and renewable energy (MNRE) on Thursday.

A two-time Lok Sabha member of Parliament from Arrah in Bihar, Singh has been spearheading the government’s efforts to ensure 24X7 power for all, and the green energy push as minister of state with independent charge for the ministries of power and new and renewable energy (MNRE).

After assuming charge on Friday, Singh, a former home secretary and a 1975 batch Bihar cadre IAS officer, said that the targets of electrification set by the Prime Minister were achieved well before the schedule and he will strive to ensure that the benefits of power and energy sector reached the common man.

Singh was responsible for implementing the ₹16,320-crore Saubhagya scheme, which aimed to provide electricity to all Indian households during the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government. The government’ focus is now on providing reliable, sustainable and affordable electricity to the masses.

Singh’ elevation also comes at the time of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) recently approving the marquee ₹3.03 trillion power distribution company (discom) reform scheme. The reforms are also aimed at improving the reliability and quality of power supply.

The country’ electricity demand is picking up after the dip during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with India’ peak power demand reaching 200-gigawatt (GW) mark on Wednesday. With the mercury continuing to rise and a large part of the country yet to receive the monsoon showers, India’ peak electricity demand has been on an upward trajectory setting new records every day.

Singh is also overlooking India’ energy transformation plan that involves a raft of green measures including clean electricity, ethanol blending with fossil fuels, green mobility, battery storage and green hydrogen to help reduce pollution and facilitate commitments made at COP-21, the UN Climate Change Conference held in France in 2015.

