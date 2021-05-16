{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday assured that his government will take all necessary steps and precautions to check cases of black fungus or mucormycosis in the city. The black fungus has been reported among Covid-19 patients, who have uncontrolled diabetes, or are given excessive steroids or immune-modulating drugs such as tocilizumab.

According to Dr Swaroop, the use of steroids in the treatment of Covid-19 coupled with the fact that many coronavirus patients have diabetes could be one of the reasons for the rise in the number of black fungus cases again.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences' (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria also said misuse of steroids is a major cause behind mucormycosis or black fungus.

Black fungus, which can lead to blackening or discolouration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties, and coughing blood, is strongly linked to diabetes. The fungal infection is caused by a group of molds known as mucormycetes present naturally in the environment.

Earlier this month, Niti Aayog member (health) V K Paul had ruled out an outbreak of Covid-triggered mucormycosis and said that the situation was being monitored.

In an advisory released on May 9, the Centre had said that mucormycosis may turn fatal if it is not taken care of. The fungal infection mainly affects people who are on medication that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens.

Symptoms of mucormycosis include headache, fever, pain under the eyes, nasal or sinus congestion, and partial loss of vision.

