Will take decision on tractor march after farmers present route: Delhi Police

After farmer leaders stated that an agreement on the proposed tractor march has been reached between them and the Delhi police, the cops took a cautious turn and said that they will make a decision when all details about the route of the rally are furnished.

"Protesting farmers have not given us anything in writing regarding the route (of proposed tractor rally on January 26)," a spokesperson of the Delhi police said.

"When the protesting farmers would give us the route of the proposed tractor rally, we will analyse it and make a decision," he added.

The statement came hours after the protesting farmers' unions announced that they have received a nod from the Delhi police to hold the proposed tractor march on Republic Day.

"Farmers will take out 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on 26 January. Barricades will be opened and we will enter Delhi. We (farmers and Delhi police) have reached an agreement on the route and final details are to be worked out tonight," said Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj India

Yadav added that the farmers are planning to take out a historical and peaceful march that will have no effect on the Republic Day parade or the security arrangements made for it.

Bharatiya Kisan Union representative Gurnam Singh Chaduni appealed to the farmers participating in the tractor march to maintain discipline and follow the instructions.

"Tractor parades likely to start from Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu border points. Details of the march will be finalised tonight," said farmers leaders.

The farmers said that they have been allowed to enter Delhi and travel up to 100 km distance on each route.

On Friday, the Delhi Police had proposed a route for the tractor march on which discussions were held on Saturday.

The police had earlier asked farmers to hold the tractor march on the Kundli border. The proposal was rejected by the protesting unions, who were standing firm with their plan of holding the march on the Outer Ring Road.

The farmers' plans had also hit the roadblock when the Centre approached the Supreme Court through Delhi Police against the march, claiming that it would dishonour the country's pride if farmers were to disrupt the Republic Day parade.

The Centre withdrew its plea earlier this week after the Supreme Court said that "it is a police matter".

The police has the "authority" to deal with the issue pertaining to the proposed tractor march in Delhi on the Republic Day, said a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

Following the ruling, the police held three rounds of talks with the protesting farmers.

