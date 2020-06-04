Elephant killing: Govt promises to take stern action against culprits

Union Forest Minister Prakash Javadekar has assured stern action against the killers of a pregnant elephant in Kerala. The minister also said that the central govt has taken a very serious note of the killing.

"Central Government has taken a very serious note of the killing of an elephant in Kerala. We will not leave any stone unturned to investigate properly and nab the culprit(s)," tweeted Prakash Javadekar Thursday morning.

"Central Government has taken a very serious note of the killing of an elephant in Kerala. We will not leave any stone unturned to investigate properly and nab the culprit(s)," tweeted Prakash Javadekar Thursday morning.

"This is not an Indian culture to feed fire crackers and kill," added Prakash Javadekar after millions of people, upset over the killing of the innocent animal, took to social media to demand swift justice.

