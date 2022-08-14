Will take their names soon: Sidhu Moosewala's father blames friends for son's murder1 min read . 14 Aug 2022
- Let the time come. It is a matter of a few days. I will make everything clear about who did what, Sidhu Moosewala's father said
Sidhu Moosewala's could not decipher that those who were claiming to be his friends would become his enemy one day, the slain Punjabi singer's father said and also hinted that he will soon reveal their names.
“Some black sheep became enemies of his career. It was his misfortune that people whom he met at the beginning (of his career) were not the right persons. He could not realize that those who were claiming to be his brothers now would become his enemy tomorrow. I will take their names. Let the time come. It is a matter of a few days. I will make everything clear about who did what," he said.
Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. Member of the Lawrence-Bishnoi gang Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moosewala's murder. “The killing was in retaliation of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's murder that took place last year," the police said.
The name of Shaganpreet, who was said to be Moosewala's manager, had figured in the murder of Middukhera's murder. On Shaganpreet, Moosewala's father said his son came in contact with him a year back. “Like you (gathering) used to come to him for clicking pictures, Shaganpreet also came to him," said Singh. He said that Shaganpreet was not the manager of Moosewala. Out of six shooters who killed Moosewala, three have been arrested, two have been neutralized while one is still absconding.
