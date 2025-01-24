The Ministry of External Affairs insisted on Friday that India would take illegal migrants back if their nationality could be verified. The development came even as the newly appointed Donald Trump administration deported hundreds of migrants and arrested another 538 amid a massive crackdown. The Indian government has repeatedly indicated its willingness to work with the new US government and also avoid a trade war.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal insisted during a briefing on Friday that New Delhi remained vehemently against illegal immigration — especially ‘because it is linked to several forms of organised crime’.

For Indians not just in the United States, but anywhere in the world, if they are Indian nationals and they are overstaying, or they are in a particular country without proper documentation, we will take them back provided documents are shared with us so that we can verify their nationality and that they are indeed Indians," he assured.

‘18,000 illegal Indian migrants’ Earlier this week a Bloomberg report indicated that the two countries had identified some 18,000 illegal Indian migrants that are to be sent back. People familiar with the matter however warned that the actual figure could be much higher as it remains unclear how many illegal Indian migrants live in the US.

‘Largest mass deportation operation in history’ Meanwhile the new Trump-led US government began “largest mass deportation operation in history” this week. The Republican leader had promised a crackdown on illegal immigration during the election campaign and began his second term with a flurry of executive actions aimed at overhauling entry to the United States. Trump also signed executive orders to end birthright citizenship and mobilize troops on the US-Mexico border within hours of his swearing-in ceremony.

“The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals. Hundreds deported by military aircraft. The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X.