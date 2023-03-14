Will take up SVB-linked startups woes with FinMin, says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar3 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 06:02 PM IST
During his interactions with startups asked them to engage with the Indian banking system, which has been very robust and assured them of resolving teething issues they may face.
Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said that the ministry will take up woes of Indian startups impacted by the Silicon Valley Bank collapse with the finance ministry to help them navigate through the crisis and address the immediate liquidity crunch they are facing.
