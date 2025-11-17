'Will teach Pakistan how to behave'—India treats terrorists and their backers the same, says Army chief in stern warning

Chief of Army Staff Gen. Upendra Dwivedi on Monday warned Pakistan of India's new normal of combating terrorism and said the country is not scared of blackmailing, noting that India views terrorists and those who back them in the same light, and will respond decisively to any acts of terrorism.

“Operation Sindoor was just a trailer, which ended in 88 hours. We are prepared for any circumstances in future. If Pakistan gives a chance, we will teach it how to behave responsibly with a neighbouring nation,” ANI quoted Gen Dwivedi as saying.

During an interactive session, he also noted that India–China relations have generally improved over the past year, aided by dialogue between the leaders of the two nations.

Addressing Pakistan-based cross-border terrorism, Gen. Dwivedi said India has adopted a new normal approach in its dealings with Islamabad, adding that Pakistan will face difficulties if it continues to support terror networks operating against India.

Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, speaks during the Cavalry Seminar 2025, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)

As per PTI, he mentioned, “India focuses on progress and prosperity. If someone creates obstacles in our course, then we will have to take some action against them. We have said that talks and terror can't go together; blood and water cannot follow together. We are for a peaceful process, which we will cooperate with. Until then, we will treat terrorists and their sponsors alike.”

‘Very strong deterrence working’ "Today, India is in a position that it is not scared of any blackmailing," he said, apparently referring to Pakistan's nuclear threat. Our new normal in combating terrorism will be a challenge to Pakistan," he added.

The Army Chief noted that India's political leadership is determined to enhance the nation's deterrence capabilities. He stated, “In today's time, our deterrence is very strong. Our deterrence is working.”

Gen. Dwivedi also remarked that conditions in Jammu and Kashmir have markedly improved since the scrapping of Article 370 in 2019. "After this, political clarity has come. There has been a huge decline in terrorism," he further said. Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff also suggested that President Droupadi Murmu might consider a visit to Manipur, noting that the situation in the state is gradually improving.