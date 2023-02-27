Will the bet on private investment pay off?

Each period of strong economic growth in India’s post-1991 story has been backed by a surge in corporate investment. At its peak, private corporate investment reached 17.3% of GDP in 2007-08; by 2019-20, it had dropped to 11%. Corporate investment projects are typically characterized by large initial capital outlays and uncertain future returns. Such an investment opportunity can be viewed as a call option, with the company having the right but not an obligation to invest (Dixit and Pindyk, 1994). This “option" has a holding value, because as time passes, more information about the future is available, which reduces uncertainty around the timing and magnitude of returns. Thus it is valuable to wait when the investing climate is uncertain, and exercise the option to invest only when expected returns are higher than the value of waiting.

