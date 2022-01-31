In view of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granting permission to Hyderabad-based biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech for intranasal booster dose trials, the thing that's driving curiosity over the nasal vaccine is its effectiveness in preventing Covid infection.

Dr Sanjay Rai, AIIMS, Delhi told ANI, if the nasal vaccine is going to provide mucosal immunity, it would be a great achievement for human race. “No vaccine is completely effective in preventing infection. We are hoping this vaccine to provide mucosal immunity to prevent further infection," he said.

As Hyderabad-based drug maker Bharat Biotech has got regulatory approval to conduct Phase-3 clinical trials of its intranasal Covid-19 vaccine as a booster dose, senior epidemiologist in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, Dr Sanjay Rai, on Sunday said the vaccine could be a game-changer in the fight against the pandemic if it provides mucosal immunity.

As the Budget Session starts from today, the AIIMS Senior epidemiologist expects that need of the hour is to strengthen the public health system at all primary, secondary level and tertiary levels.

"This is not the last pandemic, we must prepare for future pandemics and to handle that, we need to strengthen the public health system," he said.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission to Hyderabad-based biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of India's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, for intranasal booster dose trials. The trials will be done at nine different sites.

Earlier this month, DCGI's Subject Expert Committee (SEC) had granted 'in-principle approval to Bharat Biotech for the conduct of 'Phase III superiority study and Phase III booster dose study' for its intranasal Covid vaccine BBV154.

