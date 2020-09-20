Will the new ‘freedom to trade’ Act benefit farmers?

The new set of laws allows direct purchase of produce from farmers outside state regulated mandis (also known as Agricultural Produce Market Committees or APMCs) which have enjoyed a monopoly till now—and where trader cartels often manipulated wholesale prices to the disadvantage of farmers. Produce can now travel freely across states, and farmers, the government hopes, will receive a better price as trade opens up to competition. After amendments to the decades old Essential Commodities Act removed stock limits on traders and exporters, agri-businesses are expected to invest in post-harvest infrastructure like storage, transport and value chains.