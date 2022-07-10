Eknath Shinde took oath as Chief Minister and Fadnavis as Deputy Chief Minister of the new government on June 30 after Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray resigned following a revolt in his party.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The newly elected Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on 10 July said that said he will use his chief minister's post to give justice to the people of the state and will try to bring ‘Acche Din’ into the lives of common citizens.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The newly elected Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on 10 July said that said he will use his chief minister's post to give justice to the people of the state and will try to bring ‘Acche Din’ into the lives of common citizens.
While addressing a public gathering in Pune, "I will use my Chief Minister's post to give justice to the people of the state and will try to bring 'Ache Din' into the lives of common citizens. We will take forward the Hindutva of Balasaheb and the teachings of Dharmveer Anand Dighe."
While addressing a public gathering in Pune, "I will use my Chief Minister's post to give justice to the people of the state and will try to bring 'Ache Din' into the lives of common citizens. We will take forward the Hindutva of Balasaheb and the teachings of Dharmveer Anand Dighe."
Shinde took oath as Chief Minister and Fadnavis as Deputy Chief Minister of the new government on June 30 after Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray resigned following a revolt in his party.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Shinde took oath as Chief Minister and Fadnavis as Deputy Chief Minister of the new government on June 30 after Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray resigned following a revolt in his party.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier on 9 July, Shinde and Fadnavis called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. It was the first meeting of Shinde with PM Modi after taking oath as the Chief Minister of the state.
Earlier on 9 July, Shinde and Fadnavis called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. It was the first meeting of Shinde with PM Modi after taking oath as the Chief Minister of the state.
During a joint press conference in the national capital, Shinde also said, "Maharashtra has a strong government. We have 164 MLAs while the opposition has 99. My government will complete its tenure. We will even win the next election."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During a joint press conference in the national capital, Shinde also said, "Maharashtra has a strong government. We have 164 MLAs while the opposition has 99. My government will complete its tenure. We will even win the next election."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He had further said the existence of Shiv Sena MLAs came under threat during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime and so he revolted against the coalition.
He had further said the existence of Shiv Sena MLAs came under threat during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime and so he revolted against the coalition.
"The existence of our MLAs came under threat under the MVA government. Back then we could not speak that is why we took the step. It is only the natural alliance of BJP and Shiv Sena that can take Maharashtra ahead," Shinde had added.
"The existence of our MLAs came under threat under the MVA government. Back then we could not speak that is why we took the step. It is only the natural alliance of BJP and Shiv Sena that can take Maharashtra ahead," Shinde had added.
Shinde had led a revolt and was joined by some independent MLAs. Shinde had said earlier that decision on cabinet expansion will be taken soon after discussions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Shinde had led a revolt and was joined by some independent MLAs. Shinde had said earlier that decision on cabinet expansion will be taken soon after discussions.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Sources said that more than a dozen people of the Shinde camp can be made ministers. Eight Ministers of the Uddhav government had joined Shinde in the revolt. There is speculation that all of them can be made Ministers again.
Sources said that more than a dozen people of the Shinde camp can be made ministers. Eight Ministers of the Uddhav government had joined Shinde in the revolt. There is speculation that all of them can be made Ministers again.
Earlier on 7 July, sixty-six former Shiv Sena corporators of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Thursday extended support to the Eknath Shinde camp.
Earlier on 7 July, sixty-six former Shiv Sena corporators of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Thursday extended support to the Eknath Shinde camp.
A press release from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office said the 66 former Sena corporators, led by ex-mayor Naresh Mhaske, met the chief minister at his 'Nandanvan' bungalow in Mumbai on Wednesday night and extended support to him.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A press release from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office said the 66 former Sena corporators, led by ex-mayor Naresh Mhaske, met the chief minister at his 'Nandanvan' bungalow in Mumbai on Wednesday night and extended support to him.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Shinde and Fadnavis had also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence in Delhi on Saturday. They also called on President Ram Nath Kovind.
Shinde and Fadnavis had also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence in Delhi on Saturday. They also called on President Ram Nath Kovind.
Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction has moved the Supreme Court opposing the Maharashtra governor's June 30 decision to invite Shinde-led MLAs supported by the BJP to form a government in the state.
Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction has moved the Supreme Court opposing the Maharashtra governor's June 30 decision to invite Shinde-led MLAs supported by the BJP to form a government in the state.
The matter will be heard in the Supreme Court on July 11. Referring to the Thackeray faction, Thackeray has said that no one can take the party symbol of bow and arrow.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The matter will be heard in the Supreme Court on July 11. Referring to the Thackeray faction, Thackeray has said that no one can take the party symbol of bow and arrow.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In the meeting, they also held discussions on the possibility of giving ministerial posts to all the MLAs who were Ministers in the Thackeray government.
In the meeting, they also held discussions on the possibility of giving ministerial posts to all the MLAs who were Ministers in the Thackeray government.
Shinde won the floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on the last day of the two-day special session of the House on July 4. In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it.
Shinde won the floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on the last day of the two-day special session of the House on July 4. In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it.