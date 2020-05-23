Subscribe
Home > News > India > Will try to restart international flights before August: Aviation Minister
Hardeep Singh Puri,

Will try to restart international flights before August: Aviation Minister

1 min read . 03:19 PM IST PTI

  • 'I am fully hopeful that before August or September, we will try to start a good percentage of international civil aviation operations,' Puri said during a Facebook live session
  • All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25

New Delhi: India will try to restart a good percentage of international passenger flights before August, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday, three days after announcing resumption of domestic flights from May 25.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25 when the Modi government imposed a lockdown to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"I am fully hopeful that before August or September, we will try to start a good percentage of international civil aviation operations, if not complete international operations," Puri said during a Facebook live session.

"I can't put a date on it (restarting international flights). But if somebody says can it be done by August or September, my response is why not earlier depending on what is the situation," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

