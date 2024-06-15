Will Uddhav Thackeray take back ’rebels’ who joined Eknath Shinde camp? Sena (UBT) chief says...

  • Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray expressed confidence that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will win the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Written By Pratik Prashant Mukane
Updated06:27 PM IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan during a joint press conference, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 15, 2024.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan during a joint press conference, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (PTI)

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday rejected the speculation of taking back into the party those who left him and joined Eknath Shinde camp.

Thackeray made the comment when he was asked about the possibility of accepting back those who left him during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance partners press conference.

"Won't take them back" said Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena also shared a clip of Uddhav Thackeray's response on the official X handle of the party.

After the Lok Sabha election results, there were reports that some of the MLAs who went with Eknath Shinde after the split in Shiv Sena in June 2022, are willing to return to the Thackeray camp.

Also Read: Thank you prime minister! Sharad Pawar credits PM Modi for Lok Sabha election 2024 outcome in Maharashtra. Here's why

Meanwhile, Thackeray said that the victory of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Lok Sabha polls in the state is the beginning and not the end.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief also expressed confidence that Maha Vikas Aghadi will emerge victorious in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

"The Modi government has become the NDA government. The question is how long this government will last. The people of the country have awakened due to this election," said Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Thackeray said that they would move forward with all those people who stayed with them, and struggled with them. "If some people want to join us, then we will see," he added.

Also Read: Maharashtra Politics: Absence of BJP, Shiv Sena leaders raise eyebrows as Sunetra Pawar files nomination for Rajya Sabha

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan  were also present during the conference.

“We thank PM Narendra Modi for making the political atmosphere conducive for the MVA,” said Pawar taking a swipe at the prime minister.

Also Read: Maharashtra govt allocates 10 crore for Waqf Board, VHP says: ‘Mahayuti will have to face wrath of…’

In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, Congress emerged as the largest party with 13 seats.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Bharatiya Janata Party won 9 seats each. NCP (SP) won 8 seats, Shiv Sena (Shinde) 7 seats and NCP(Ajit Pawar) won one seat.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaWill Uddhav Thackeray take back ’rebels’ who joined Eknath Shinde camp? Sena (UBT) chief says...

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.55
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
8.6 (2.86%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.30
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

HDFC Bank

1,597.45
10:28 AM | 14 JUN 2024
16.55 (1.05%)

State Bank Of India

840.20
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
-3.7 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JK Paper

490.70
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
44.35 (9.94%)

KRBL

310.05
10:22 AM | 14 JUN 2024
23.05 (8.03%)

Poly Medicure

2,003.00
09:59 AM | 14 JUN 2024
142.9 (7.68%)

KEC International

935.20
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
66.25 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,806.00577.00
    Chennai
    73,806.00148.00
    Delhi
    73,735.00291.00
    Kolkata
    73,088.00-141.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue